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IDK on Shady Team, AI Vocals, and Creating Music With Eminem
By ePro Team,4 days ago
The Maryland rapper recently partnered with Shady/Interscope Records and took time to chat with his fans about his new single. IDK is building community, not just a following, and it is important to him to stay in touch with his fans and be open about his creative process and goals. Having chosen Discord as the place where he can connect with listeners, IDK posts updates, hosts screenings and listening parties, and answers fans’ questions.