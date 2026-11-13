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Nigerian Influencer Blessing CEO Faked Cancer for N13 Million
By Michael Okowa,8 days ago
Nigerian social media personality and relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro, widely known as Blessing CEO, has admitted to fabricating a breast cancer diagnosis to raise funds, successfully collecting N13 million from unsuspecting members of the public. The admission, made during a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, has ignited a...