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Iowa Hawkeyes vs Purdue Boilermakers Fan Discussion
By JPinIC,4 days ago
The Hawkeyes return to Kinnick to play host to the Purdue Boilermakers. The lights are on at Kinnick for the last time in 2026 and the place is sold out. Your #15 Hawkeyes close out the home night slate against Purdue with an eighth win and continued playoff life on the menu. The Boilermakers come to town at 3-6, losers of three straight and needing to run the table just to reach a bowl game. They got here the hard way, too as Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop caught the team before they took off and resulted in a nice, long bus ride to Iowa City.