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Hollywood Woman Accused of Punching Boyfriend, Smashing Door While Already on Release in Earlier Case
By Kevin Harris,4 days ago
As of November 11, two criminal cases involving Hollywood resident Kristen Renee Bean and the same man remained open in St. Mary’s District Court. Bean, 21, was already facing a second-degree assault charge over an alleged September 20 incident when Maryland State Police accused her of assault and property damage during a November 8 dispute at a home on Sandy Bottom Road.
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