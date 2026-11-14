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Ostrander Earns First Team All-American Honors, Leads Women's Cross-Country to Ninth Place Finish at Nationals
12 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Paulina Ostrander (Duanesburg, NY/Schalmont) earned First Team All-American honors with a fifth-place individual finish, leading the Hudson Valley Community College women's cross country team to a ninth-place finish at the 2026 NJCAA Division III Cross Country National Championships on Saturday at John Hunt Cross Country Running Park. Ostrander...