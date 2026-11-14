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Willis ISD Approves Plans for Four Campuses With Varied Accountability Results
By Elliott Greene,4 days ago
Willis ISD trustees approved improvement plans for Hardy, Cannan, Brabham and Lynn Lucas, with the plans scheduled to begin next semester. The campuses had differing results: Hardy received an overall F, Cannan fell from a C to a D, Brabham stayed at a C, and Lynn Lucas rose from a D to a C, according to Community Impact. The approval does not mean all four schools received failing grades.
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