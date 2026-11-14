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Global Nonprofit One World One Family Opens Stafford HQ, Eyes Houston Hunger Crisis
By Maddie Taylor Hartley,4 days ago
A global nonprofit with roots in rural India has planted its newest flag in Stafford, opening a U.S. headquarters this week at 12603 Southwest Freeway that organizers say will anchor a push into Houston-area health care, hunger relief and job training. One World One Family opened the office on Thursday, bringing its tally of U.S. offices to 10.
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