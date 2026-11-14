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Deborah A. Reynolds
3 days ago
Deborah A. Reynolds, 75, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2026, surrounded by loving family at her home in Lake Norman, N.C. Debbie was born in Utica, N.Y., a daughter of Walter Vernon Reynolds and Rita Marie Beane Reynolds. She grew up in Oriskany, N.Y., with her three sisters. An exceptional student, she graduated Valedictorian of Oriskany High School before earning a degree in Sociology from the State University of New York at Albany.