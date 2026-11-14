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Cucumber and Tomato Salad Recipe
By Nicole Harris,2 days ago
This Cucumber and Tomato Salad Recipe is a simple, fresh side dish that is naturally low carb, Keto friendly. Fresh tomatoes and cucumbers tossed in a vinaigrette. This fresh and flavorful salad comes together super quick and goes well with just about any dish. We are keeping this recipe simple but you can add more flavors and ingredients if preferred. Thinly sliced red onions and avocado go wonderfully in this salad.