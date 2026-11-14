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Harris County Pulls AI Policy Vote, Leaving Residents' Data Protections In Limbo
By Maddie Taylor Hartley,11 days ago
Harris County commissioners were set to discuss an updated artificial intelligence policy on Wednesday, but the item never made it to a vote. The agenda item was pulled, and it's unclear when commissioners will revisit the proposal — leaving open questions about how the county plans to protect residents' personal information as it leans further into AI-powered services.
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