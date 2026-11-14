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Houston Man Charged After Cops Find 20 Dogs Chained, Dogfighting Gear
By John Becker,4 days ago
Houston Police say a man identified as Demont Allen was charged with cruelty to animals and possession of a controlled substance after investigators found approximately 20 dogs on chains along with other items described as dogfighting training equipment. The department’s Major Offenders Animal Cruelty Squad led the investigation, which it disclosed on Saturday.
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