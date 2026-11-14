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Texas Tech Basketball takes care of business against Stonehill
By Rob Breaux,3 days ago
Stonehill could never take flight against the Red Raiders defense as Texas Tech won on Saturday afternoon 88-37. Both Donovan Atwell and Darrion Williams sat for the contest, precautionary according to Texas Tech basketball. I’d call it a veterans day off for the two fifth year players. Cruz Davis and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn were both in action and both hit double figures again on the scoreboard.