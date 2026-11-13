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18-Wheeler, SUV Collide on Katy Freeway Near Westgreen, Juveniles Hurt
By Maddie Taylor Hartley,11 days ago
A major crash involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV shut down all westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway near Westgreen early Friday morning, with juveniles among those injured. Harris County Precinct 5 deputies, the Harris County Sheriff's Office, and the Houston Police Department were all on scene working the wreck in the westbound and outbound main lanes.
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