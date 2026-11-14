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Driver Says Gunfire Hit His Car on I-45 Near Rayford Road, Man Arrested
By John Becker,4 days ago
A northbound driver on I-45 near Rayford Road told authorities his vehicle had been struck by gunfire, and within minutes deputies had tracked down a suspect's truck, stopped it, and made an arrest. Montgomery County authorities say 58-year-old Calixto Villarreal Jr. is now facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting.
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