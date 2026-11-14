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Tomball Solar Campus Grows With 704,000-Square-Foot Warehouse Breaking Ground
By Maddie Taylor Hartley,2 days ago
A Houston-based developer has broken ground on a massive new warehouse at a solar manufacturing campus in Tomball, adding yet another building to a site that is quickly becoming one of the biggest industrial projects in northwest Harris County. The 704,080-square-foot structure, known as Building 3, is being built to suit for a solar manufacturer's expanding distribution operations.