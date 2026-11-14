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Fewer October Home Sales in Every Woodlands ZIP Code Studied
By Maddie Taylor Hartley,4 days ago
Fewer homes sold in every Woodlands-area ZIP code included in an October count, a clean year-over-year drop that did not come with a matching slide in prices. Most of those same codes posted higher medians, and homes moved faster in six of them. The figures come from Christine Hale Realty Group, as reported by Community Impact. October's sales data was gathered in November.