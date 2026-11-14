undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Traumatic intradiploic epidermoid cyst manifest as scalp papule
By Derrick Andrew Dupre,4 days ago
A posterior fossa intradiploic epidermoid cyst was removed from the calvarium of an otherwise healthy 34-year-old woman after work up for dizziness and blurry vision. The patient admitted to a history of a firm papule that occurred occasionally after a trauma sustained to the region years prior. The authors propose that trauma and cutaneous stigmata are potential associations with intradiploic epidermoid cysts.