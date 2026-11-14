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Explosive First Half Carries Iowa State to 41-13 Win Over Cincinnati
12 days ago
AMES, Iowa – Another monster game from Aiden Flora has moved Iowa State to within one game of bowl eligibility. Flora topped 200 yards for the third time this season, tacked on yardage throwing and catching the ball and scored three touchdowns in leading the Cyclones past Cincinnati (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) 41-13 on a crisp sunny Saturday at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium.