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Ironmen Win Friday the 13th Thriller over Alleghany in the Second Round of the NCHSAA 2A Football Playoffs
3 days ago
Sparta, NC (WNN) - The number 12 seed, Cherryville Ironmen, upset the number 5 seed, Alleghany Trojans, in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A State Football Playoffs in Sparta, NC, on November 13, 2026, 35-28. Trailing most of the game after an early 2-0 lead, it appeared Friday the 13th might be unlucky for the Ironmen. The windy, cold conditions forced Cherryville to abandon their normal pass-first strategy and rely more on the ground game. They used the legs of Jackson Heavner and some outstanding defense from Naveon Bush, Jordan Gill, and JJ McElhaney to outscore Alleghany 20-0 in the fourth quarter. The victory ties a modern-era record for the deepest advance into the playoffs; next week’s appearance will be round three, and the 2006 team also advanced to the third round. The Ironmen also captured their first 8-win season in the modern era. The all-time record is 11 wins set in 1951.
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