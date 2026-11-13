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Zelda's Traditional Formula Was Failing Before Breath of the Wild
9 days ago
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is already shaping up to be a big hit, but its release has also sparked renewed discussion about the franchise's history. Some fans are celebrating the return of the traditional 3D Zelda experience, while others say Nintendo never needed to change the formula in the first place. But that argument ignores the problems the franchise faced before Breath of the Wild.