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New XBOX App Update is 60% Faster With Redesigned UI
9 days ago
Microsoft released an update to the XBOX PC app, bringing changes to its interface, navigation, search functionality, and overall performance. The update is designed for Windows-based gaming handhelds, including the Xbox Ally, ROG Ally, and other Windows PC handhelds. It introduces five key features that improve the game library, social features, search results, interface design, and loading speeds.