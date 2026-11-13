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The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Guide | How to Find All Great Fairy Fountains
9 days ago
Finding every Great Fairy Fountain in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is one of the best ways to power up Link for tougher dungeons and boss fights. Your first stop is at the very top of Death Mountain Trail, though you cannot reach it until you grab the Bomb Bag from Dodongo Cavern. Once you have bombs in your inventory, take the easternmost path on Death Mountain Trail leading toward Death Mountain Crater.