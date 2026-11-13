undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Next-Gen Xbox Chiplets Could Change Console Hardware
9 days ago
Microsoft and AMD are preparing a new approach for next-generation Xbox hardware, with chiplet-based APUs expected to power different types of Xbox-branded devices. This approach could allow manufacturers to build consoles, handhelds, laptops, and PCs with different hardware configurations while maintaining compatibility across the Xbox ecosystem. Next-generation Xbox consoles could...
1