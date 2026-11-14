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Arthur Hayes Raises Crypto Exposure Ahead of Anthropic IPO, Eyes Potential Boost for Bitcoin Price
By Omar Faridi,13 days ago
Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of the cryptocurrency derivatives platform BitMEX (no longer operational) and chief investment officer at the investment firm Maelstrom, recently indicated he is raising his holdings in digital assets in the days leading up to the artificial intelligence company Anthropic’s expected public market debut. In a...