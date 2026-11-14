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Review: Johnny Depp's 'Ebenezer' brings some ho-ho-horror twists to the classic tale
By Candice McMillan,4 days ago
Writer-director Ti West, a horror auteur who last thrilled audiences with his gruesome "X" trilogy, follows that blood-soaked chapter with an unconventional pivot: "Ebenezer", a devilishly grim Christmas-time classic in the making. Not only does West infuse the well-worn fable with his signature flair for macabre, but he accepts the heavy task of casting Johnny Depp in his first studio film since the trial that shall not be mentioned. The result is an alluring, Victorian delight that sings its dark, atmospheric carol with captivating pitch and resonance.