undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
States have 6 more months to implement Medicaid work requirement, administration says
By Nov. 3, 2026 General Election Results,4 days ago
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration announced Friday that states can take an additional six months to implement a provision in Republicans’ “big, beautiful” law that requires most people enrolled in Medicaid work, participate in community service, or attend an education program at least 80 hours a month.