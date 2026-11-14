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Ghost Club connects WCU students through paranormal investigations
By Shelby Brooks,12 days ago
The Ghost Club at Western Carolina University is helping students learn about paranormal investigations, Appalachian folklore and local ghost stories while creating a community for those interested in the unexplained. Founded in January 2025, the club aims to investigate paranormal claims, explore whether paranormal activity is real and educate students...
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