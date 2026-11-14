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Trying authentic Argentine pastries from Argentum Coffee and Bakery
By Share,4 days ago
The three delicious and authentic treats we tried at Argentum Coffee and Bakery. When my husband told me about a new Argentine bakery that recently opened in Seattle's Pioneer Square, I knew we had to visit! The pastries at Argentum Coffee and Bakery looked too good to miss, and we'd never actually tried desserts from Argentina before. I honestly didn't know much about Argentine pastries until I visited this spot.
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