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Your Pixel Phone Just Got a Super Handy Family Hub
By Kellen,4 days ago
A potentially underrated new feature included in this month’s November Pixel Drop is the introduction of a dedicated Family Hub space directly in your phone’s settings. Google has had a web version of this Family Hub for some time through your Google Account settings, but with this month’s big Android 17 QPR2 update and Pixel Drop, they are moving this section into your main Settings page on Pixel phones. Now, once updated, you’ll find your account section at the top and this new Family section underneath it.