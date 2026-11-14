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Taishu Niku Kappou Niku Kyuu (Sapporo, June 2026)
By My Annoying Opinions,3 days ago
Back to Hokkaido in June. When last seen there, we had just landed at New Chitose airport and had stuffed ourselves full of very good ramen at Ebisoba Ichigen‘s outlet in the Ramen Dojyo at the airport. We then took the train to Sapporo and checked into our hotel. After relaxing for a little bit we went out to wander the city. We had no set plans. Sapporo is particularly known for a couple of genres of food: soup curry is one of them and jingisukan is the other. I was not super interested in soup curry but figured we might find a place to eat jingisukan somewhere or the other near the Susukino neighbourhood, which is where we were going to end up. But when the time came, the places with strong reviews on Tabelog were predictably not possible to get into without a reservation and so we began to look around us. Finally, I just searched Tabelog by restaurants within a short walk of where we were that took online reservations and had seats available that evening. The search recommended an izakaya just two minutes walk from us: Taishu Niku Kappou Niku Kyuu. Making it in for dinner was still not an easy experience, however.