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Don't Put Your Phone In The TSA Bin. There's A Better Solution
By Tosh Bene,4 days ago
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. It's a familiar scene for any frequent flier: As you approach the airport security line, you see people dumping their items into the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) bins, including the person you just saw coughing into their hands. When it's your turn to empty your phone and other items into the bin, you reluctantly follow the order, knowing you just saw another traveler drop their dirty boots into the tray. But there's a better solution than placing your cell phone directly into the bin without added protection, and that's having an extra barrier between your device and the grime-ridden tray.