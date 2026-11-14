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Democrat Mary Peltola is likely to win Alaska’s Senate race, as vote counting continues
3 days ago
Former Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola is likely to win Alaska's Senate race, according to an NBC News Decision Desk analysis, as vote-counting continues in the state. Peltola has expanded her narrow lead over Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan with each new batch of votes reported this week. A "likely" characterization indicates that the NBC News Decision Desk has at least 95% confidence that Peltola will win the race.
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