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Preview: Denver Nuggets play New Orleans Pelicans…again
By Zach Mikash,4 days ago
For the third time in eleven games the Denver Nuggets will face the New Orleans Pelicans. On one hand, the Nuggets have already chalked two wins against the Pelicans and the third contest once again has them heavily favored, but on the other hand, you can only watch Zion Williamson and his uncaptured potential so many times (am I right New Orleans?). The Pelicans roster, and season, is more or less shaping up how it always does: talented, potential filled…but riddled with injuries. Still, for Denver it gives them an opportunity to go 3-1 on what is essentially a four game road trip (the game they played in Mexico City was technically a home game). If the Nuggets stay focused and don’t think about getting home a little bit before they get on a plane, this should work out as a win for them.