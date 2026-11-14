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Driver arrested after leading deputies on chase; cocaine seized from vehicle: EPCSO
By Armando Ramirez,4 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) said that 34-year-old Enrique Murillo Jr. is facing charges after fleeing from a traffic stop. According to EPCSO, on November 12, 2026, at around 2:12 a.m., deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the 13700 block of Gateway Boulevard West after observing multiple traffic violations.