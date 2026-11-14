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Cool & dry Sunday
By Nick Pirozzi,4 days ago
Grab that jacket for church again in the morning. Those cold starts hang around for the week ahead as well as that sun. Sunday Morning: Another cold start to the morning with temperatures dipping down into the upper 20’s and low 30’s. Another freeze warning is in effect for our southern Mississippi counties and all of our Alabama counties. Give yourself some time in the morning to defrost the car tomorrow. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 50’s and low 60’s under plenty of sunshine.