undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Overnight Frost Advisory as temperatures tumble 🌡️🥶
By Cameron Aaron,4 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We’re tracking frost potential for Saturday night as temperatures plummet into the low-and-mid-30s. Meteorologist Cameron Aaron has the latest. A dry, cold night is ahead across North Florida and South Georgia. Lows tumble into the low-and-mid-30s under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. As a result, a Frost Advisory is in effect for most of the region from 1 a.m. through 9 a.m. A Freeze Warning is in place for Miller County through 9 a.m. Be sure to protect your sensitive plants as temperatures plummet overnight.
40