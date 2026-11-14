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‘Slowly recovering’: Some flights still impacted at Tallahassee airport after FAA’s nationwide groundstop
By Julia Miller,4 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Only a few disruptions remain at the Tallahassee airport Saturday following the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s nationwide groundstop Friday afternoon. Tallahassee Aviation Department Director David Pollard said things are “slowly recovering” at the Tallahassee International Airport. The groundstop was ordered after a communications...