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LSU basketball stuns No. 14 Gonzaga on the road with a last-second shot to stay undefeated
By PEYTON DOYLE,4 days ago
In its first major test of the season, the LSU men’s basketball team walked into Spokane, Washington, on Saturday and stunned No. 14 Gonzaga 81-80 in Spokane, Washington. It was the first time the Tigers (4-0) and Bulldogs (2-1) had ever faced off, and the Tigers erased a 13-point second-half deficit to remain undefeated.