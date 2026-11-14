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Judge Tosses Michigan Woman's 'Frivolous' RICO Suit Against Drake, Nicki Minaj
By Keith O'Donnell,2 days ago
A federal judge in Michigan dismissed Europe R. Colbert’s lawsuit against Drake, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne and others, finding that it lacked any arguable basis in fact or law. The case concerned Colbert’s allegations of surveillance equipment in her Warren home, but the ruling rejected her claims; it did not establish that the alleged surveillance occurred. Colbert had pursued the case on her own, without an attorney, since late September.
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