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Pleasant weekend weather, but changes coming next week
By Sean Potter,4 days ago
It’s been a beautiful fall Saturday across Minnesota. There is abundant sunshine, and temperatures have climbed into the 40s across the state. Some of the warm spots so far include Canby and Granite Falls, which reached 48 so far this afternoon, and Madison (Lac qui Parle County), which registered its highest temperature so far today at 47. Unsurprisingly, these locations are all in the southwestern part of the state.