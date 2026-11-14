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Latimer County deputies arrest Wilburton man for alleged child sexual abuse
By Hilton Price,4 days ago
WILBURTON, Okla. - The Latimer County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested 38-year-old Shane Day of Wilburton after an investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse and the discovery of child sexual abuse material. Allegations of child abuse prompt investigation by Latimer County deputies. LCSO said the investigation began September...