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Ironhawks take down Nailers on Titans Night
By Aiden Seratore,12 days ago
TRENTON, N.J. — The Trenton Ironhawks rode an early power-play goal from forward Jesse Nurmi to a 5-2 victory over the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday at CURE Insurance Arena. Trenton had struggled to capitalize on power plays early in the season, converting just 4% of its opportunities, but an early hooking penalty against Wheeling gave the Ironhawks a chance to change that.
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