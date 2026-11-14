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Emo at 30,000 feet: Warped Tour bands turn Orlando-bound Southwest flight into concert
By Grace Bellinghausen,4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS12) — While the rest of the country's air traffic was about to hit pause, one Southwest Airlines flight was hitting all the right notes. Passengers flying from Los Angeles to Orlando on Friday got a surprise preview of Vans Warped Tour 2026 when Hoobastank, Simple Plan, The Used and LØLØ turned their flight into a pop-punk concert at cruising altitude.