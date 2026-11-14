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Post Game Review: No. 8 Tennessee 22, Texas A&M 7
By Richard Zane,4 days ago
Just like last week, Texas A&M’s defense stood tall until a late back-breaker, and just like all season, the offense has been pathetic. Those same recurring issues resulted in a 22-7 loss to No. 8 Tennessee in front of 108,504 at Kyle Field as — just like everything else Mike Elko & Co. have tried this fall — Operation Blackout crashed, burned and resulted in a chorus of boos from the 12th Man.