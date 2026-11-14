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4 children found living among feces, animal blood in Greenacres home, deputies say
By Grace Bellinghausen,4 days ago
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — Four children were found living among feces-covered beds, animal blood, and rotting food in a Greenacres home, leading to a man's arrest on Wednesday, deputies say. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Mark Metz was arrested Wednesday, following a child neglect investigation that...