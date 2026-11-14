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Leg Symptoms, the Ankle-Brachial Index, and Walking Ability in Patients With Peripheral Arterial Disease
By Mary McGrae McDermott,4 days ago
To determine how functional status and walking ability are related to both severity of lower extremity peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and PAD-related leg symptoms. Patients aged 55 years and older diagnosed with PAD in a blood flow laboratory or general medicine practice (n=147). Randomly selected control patients without PAD were identified in a general medicine practice (n=67).