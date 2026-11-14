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Between Edinburgh And Aberdeen Is A Charming Town With Quaint Shops, Medieval Ruins, And Art
By Dami Kim,4 days ago
Whether you're a fan of "Outlander" or "Dept. Q," Scotland is likely on your bucket list for its dramatic scenery, brooding stone architecture, and rich history. Surely you're familiar with cities like Edinburgh and Aberdeen, but nestled right between them is Forfar, a charming town with quaint shops, medieval ruins, and lots of art.