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Trey Horton III erupts for 28 to push men's basketball past Johnson C. Smith
12 days ago
Charlotte, NC -- Lincoln Memorial men's basketball traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday night to take on the Golden Bulls in the Region Classic Tournament hosted by Johnson C. Smith. The Railsplitters entered the matchup looking to set the tone early, but they were met with immediate resistance in a tough road environment. Despite the rocky opening stretch, Lincoln Memorial weathered the storm and put together a resilient performance over two halves to secure a 73-58 victory.