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Data Centers Push Small Nuclear Reactors Toward First US Deployment
By Propmodo Team,13 days ago
Carbon County, Utah planners approved a conditional use permit Thursday for Valar Atomics to build between 40 and 120 small modular reactors on 640 acres of state trust land near Wellington. Planning Commissioner Lisa Simmons cast the only dissenting vote at the special meeting in Price. Valar cannot break ground on reactors until the Nuclear Regulatory Commission issues licenses, and power plants must remain at least half a mile from homes. The company also must hold at least three public town halls and post a cleanup bond.