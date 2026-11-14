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Men's basketball finishes Region Classic unblemished, improves to 5-1 on the season, extends winning streak to five games
4 days ago
Charlotte, NC -- Lincoln Memorial men's basketball remained in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday to take on Claflin University in the Region Classic Tournament hosted by Johnson C. Smith, playing just one day after defeating Johnson C. Smith. With the 80-64 victory over Claflin, the Railsplitters have now won five straight games and improved to 5-1 on the season, delivering an impressive performance to control the pace Saturday.